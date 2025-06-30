EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana team to launch logo of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer on July 3, first teaser cut ready but...

Ever since the news broke that Nitesh Tiwari is adapting the Ramayana for Bollywood, fans have been eagerly awaiting it. Everyone is awaiting the official announcement of the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer. The cast of the magnum opus and other basic details of the film have been revealed, but the only thing everyone is now looking forward to is a teaser or poster. Well, we have some good news for all the fans! Brace yourselves, as the makers are going to launch a logo on July 3rd.

Yes, you heard that right. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the first logo of Ramayana, which will also serve as the official announcement of the film, will be released by the makers on July 3rd. Sources close to the film have also revealed that the makers have a teaser for the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer ready, but are not looking to launch it anytime soon. The reason is that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is one and a half years away from its release.

We have further learned that the logo launch will take place digitally, and it will reconfirm and re-announce the release dates for parts one and two of Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. For the unversed, the film will unfold in two parts.

Talking about the teaser, the Ramayana teaser cut is around 3 minutes long. The makers of the magnum opus are waiting for the right moment to introduce the grand world of the mythological tale to the world.

Recently, while speaking at the WAVES Summit 2025, Namit Malhotra, producer of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, discussed the epic project. He noted that the story they intend to narrate is from India for the world. He claimed that they’re trying to enhance the authenticity of our culture, characters, and stories through technology.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The 1st and 2nd parts of Ramayana are set to release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

