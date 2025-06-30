Nithiin's Thammudu gets 'A' certificate? Check runtime, plot, star cast as film gears up for release on July 4

Telugu star Nithiin is anticipating a stronger response from his next film, Thammudu, after his last movie, Robinhood, met with a disappointing mark at the box office. Directed by Sriram Venu, the first few glimpses have promised unmatched action on-screen, along with some promising sequences of entertainment. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie ahead of its release.

Thammudu release date and full star cast

Thammudu is all set to make its way to the big screens on July 4. The film is hyped to be a trailblazing actioner and is expected to open big at the box office.

Coming to the star cast, besides Nithiin in the lead, the movie also stars Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyenger, Temper Vamshi and more.

It is directed by Sriram Venu and is produced by Dil Raju jointly along with Sireesh and Ravi Surneddi. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the musical score.

Thammudu runtime and CBFC certification

As per IMDb, Thammudu has a runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes. Recently, the makers confirmed that the film had been screened by the CBFC and was awarded an A certificate ahead of theatrical release.

It implies that the movie is restricted to be watched by adult audiences only since it contains mature themes, content and language. Thus, it is deemed unsuitable for viewers under the age of 18.

Thammudu post-theatrical OTT release

Well, speaking of the post-theatrical OTT rights of the movie, the makers have joined forces with Amazon Prime Video for Thammudu’s debut on the online platform.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the Nithiin starrer will only release on OTT after completing 4 weeks in theaters if the film is successful at the box office. If not, it might be released on OTT even sooner.

Thammudu plot

The storyline of Thammudu is said to be set against the village of Ambaragodugu, which is under the terror of a powerful force which keeps them from stepping out of their homes.

As innocent villagers fear the wrath if they step out of their homes, a spirited and fearless woman named Kantara empowers everyone to break free from the clutches of this force.

On the other hand, the protagonist of the film, played by Nithiin, is also shown reaching the village for the same reason, as he stands to fulfill the unfinished task of his sister, who too wanted to free the villagers.

