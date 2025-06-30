Meet actor who did odd jobs for education but now has net worth of Rs 26 crore and owns sea-facing apartment

Not every actor is born with a silver spoon or enters the industry because of a godfather. Some start from nowhere and make a mark for themselves in the industry. Today, in our 'Meet the actor' segment, we are going to talk about one such actor who belonged to a lower-middle-class family and faced numerous financial struggles during his growing-up years. But today, he is one of the most bankable actors in the industry, and fans love him. We are talking about Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant was born on April 3, 1987, to a Sikh mother and a Christian father. He has an older brother who embraced Islam and took the name Moeen. Despite a multi-religious family background, the actor is not religious. His family was not financially well-off. The actor has revealed in several interviews how his father struggled to make ends meet.

His mother was a homemaker, and his father worked on a construction site, earning a low salary. As stated by Vikrant Massey, his father's salary would finish by the 15th of every month, and then they began their actual struggle. The Broken But Beautiful actor revealed that he took on odd jobs to contribute to his educational expenses. At a very young age, he began working and earning a living.

Massey worked with Shiamak Davar's team for two years and also worked at a coffee shop in Versova at the same time. In fact, during a podcast with Samdish, the Balika Vadhu actor revealed how his close friends' behaviour changed after they visited his small house and saw plastic chairs.

As they say, hard work always pays off; the same holds true for the Dil Dhadakne Do star. He made his acting debut in 2007 with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. However, it was only after his portrayal of Shyam Singh in Balika Vadhu in 2009 that he gained widespread recognition. After working in a couple of hit shows, Massey made his big-screen debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera in 2013 alongside Ranveer Singh. Since then, there was no looking back for him.

The 2023 film 12th Fail marked a significant point in Vikrant Massey's career. His portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma touched the hearts of everyone.

The tables have turned so much for him that, from nowhere, to a net worth ranging between Rs 20 and 26 crore, he has come a long way. He owns a luxurious sea-facing apartment on Madh Island in Mumbai. In addition, Vikrant reportedly owns a stunning car collection, including a Ducati Monster motorcycle worth Rs. 12 lakh, as well as a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, priced at Rs. 8.4 lakh, and a Volvo S90 costing him around Rs. 60.4 lakh.

Well, as of now, he is all set for the release of his upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite debutant Shanaya Kapoor.

