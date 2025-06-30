Kareena Kapoor REACTS to criticism faced post-Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident; reveals how Taimur, Jeh are affected

Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident may have taken place months back, but it remains fresh in all our minds. This incident not only caused trauma to the actor’s entire family and close ones but also left a question in every Mumbaikar’s mind about their security.

In a recent interview, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke for the first time about the emotional and difficult time she faced after the attack.

How did the stabbing incident affect Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Talking to Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan called hubby Saif Ali Khan an ‘Iron Man’ for their kids Taimur and Jeh. The actress stated that she is still struggling with the thought of someone being present in your child’s room.

The actress also said that such incidents are not common in Mumbai and quipped that she has not 100 percent come to terms with what has happened. She also revealed being anxious for the first couple of months and how difficult it was for her to sleep and get back to the person with the new normal.

Bebo said that despite it being a difficult time for her, she had to stay strong for her family after the traumatic incident. Further elaborating on how she felt about the attack, the Refugee star compared it to death. “When you lose someone, you never really get over it. I don’t want to live in that fear for my children because that’s also wrong to put that stress on them. So it’s been a tough journey to manoeuvre from fear and anxiety to balancing the fact that I am a mother and I am also a wife.”

Kareena further stated that the stabbing incident may have left a deep impact on their family, but it also brought them closer and made them stronger. In fact, Jeh sees Saif as a superhero and believes he is like Batman or Iron Man, who can face anything.

How did the stabbing incident affect Taimur and Jeh?

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that experiencing something so serious has given both her kids, Taimur and Jeh, a glimpse into the real world. It has also broken the protective bubble they were living in.

As a mother, she also hopes that they shouldn’t have had to witness something so traumatic, but also hopes that it will shape them into stronger and more grounded individuals.

How is Kareena Kapoor coping with the trauma?

The Chameli actress revealed that the incident has affected her deeply on a personal level and left her shaken. Despite all this, she is trying hard not to let her stress and anxiety affect her kids. In fact, Saif Ali Khan encourages the family not to live in fear and to try to move forward.

Further talking about the criticisms she faced for not being at home during the attack, Kareena admitted to being sad. She questioned the mindset of social media users and expressed concerns about the kind of content people seem to value in today’s digital age.

Talking about her work front, Kareena Kapoor is all geared up for her upcoming collaboration with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran titled Daayra.

