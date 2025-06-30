The Odyssey: First Poster of Christopher Nolan Directorial Leaked Online, Everything We Know About Movie So Far

Christopher Nolan will bring his magic back to the screens with The Odyssey. The movie is still more than a year away from its release, and the first poster of the Matt Damon and Tom Holland-starrer has been leaked online.

In the past few days, the poster began appearing in AMC theaters, and later, a high-resolution version of it was leaked online. The poster of The Odyssey features the title in bold blue font, with the head of a Greek statue visible at the bottom.

Moreover, the phrase “Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras” has been added directly below the title, and the theme of the film, “Defy the Gods,” is written in red above the release date. The entire poster is set against a dark blue background, which resembles a night sky.

Everything we know about The Odyssey so far

The Odyssey will be based on Homer's epic saga. It will revolve around the mythological story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who returns home after the Trojan War.

On his way to reunite with his wife, Penelope, the king faces some significant hurdles, such as facing the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch goddess Circe.

Christopher Nolan has returned to the director's chair following the release of his Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer, in 2023.

For the cast members of the upcoming magnum opus, Matt Damon will don the lead role of King Odysseus. Additional star-studded lineup includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page.

Previously, Universal Pictures announced the release date of the film in a social media post. The tweet read, "Christopher Nolan's next film, 'The Odyssey,' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Further details about the movie will be rolled out soon.

