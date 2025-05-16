Cha Eun Woo sends coffee truck to support Seocho-dong cast Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young amid military enlistment plans

Cha Eun Woo recently showed his heartfelt support for friends Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ka Young, and Im Sung Jae by sending coffee trucks to the set of their upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong. The thoughtful gesture reflects his strong friendship with the cast and his warm personality, amid his military enlistment plans.

Cha Eun Woo is embarking on his mandatory military service journey. On May 9, 2025, he attended an interview with the Republic of Korea Army's military band unit. His agency, Fantagio, confirmed, "Cha Eun Woo applied for the Army's military band and has completed his interview."

However, the interview results are not yet available. If he passes the interview, the True Beauty actor will enlist in the military.

The outcome will be announced on May 29. If accepted, Cha Eun Woo will begin basic training in July and serve for 18 months, with a projected discharge around January 2027.

Seocho-dong centers on the lives of associate lawyers navigating the challenges of the legal world in Seoul's influential Seocho Judicial Town.

The drama promises realistic courtroom conflicts and emotional storytelling, with Lee Jong Suk portraying Ahn Joo Hyung, a hardworking ninth-year associate lawyer. Written by practicing attorney Lee Seung Hyun, the script offers a rare level of authenticity.

Moon Ka Young and Im Sung Jae also play key roles, bringing emotional complexity and compelling energy to the screen. The series is expected to premiere later this year, with high anticipation from drama fans.

Whether the characters end up in conflict, form strong alliances, or develop romantic ties remains to be seen. However, viewers can look forward to a captivating storyline and standout performances. Anticipation is already high for Seocho-dong.

Speaking of Cha Eun Woo, he juggles duty, friendships, and his rising career. He continues to impress fans with his loyalty, humility, and unwavering support for those close to him.

