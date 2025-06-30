Vishnu Manchu confirms removing scenes from Kannappa due to poor VFX: ‘I sacrificed some excellent…’

Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. As the film is running in theaters with mixed reviews, the actor-producer has admitted to removing some scenes due to poor visual effects (VFX).

Did Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa remove scenes due to poor VFX?

In an interaction with the press, Vishnu Manchu responded to certain scenes from the film being removed due to poor visual effects. In his words, the actor said, “The editor, director, and I sacrificed some excellent scenes in the film because the VFX was not on the level we expected it to be.”

Advertisement

“It’s a massive lesson for me, though. It’s such a lesson that I’ll never repeat that mistake. However, many people watching the film didn’t even realise it. The team was happy that no one cared about it,” he added.

As part of a recent conference, Vishnu Manchu revealed his movie will not arrive on OTT until 10 weeks of theatrical release. The actor emphasized how he has such freedom over digital streaming.

About Kannappa

Kannappa features the tale of Thinnadu, a young hunter who is an atheist. However, on a fateful day, the man discovers a Shiva Lingam in the forest, making offerings to the idol.

The film focuses on how the man evolves to become the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva from Hindu mythology. The legend of Kannappa is based on texts from mythology, with references to the man being a saint.

Kannappa presents Vishnu Manchu in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The fantasy action film also features cameo appearances by stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

The Rebel Star aka Prabhas, is playing the role of Rudra, a Rigvedic deity, with Mohanlal appearing as a tribal warrior. Additionally, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal are playing the roles of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively.

While the movie is getting lauded for its performances, it has been receiving criticism over its visual effects and writing.

ALSO READ: Nithiin's Thammudu gets 'A' certificate? Check runtime, plot, star cast as film gears up for release on July 4