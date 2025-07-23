The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 22 Episode: Li Declares End of Luna's Funeral, But is She Lying?

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on Tuesday, July 22, brought emotional moments, hidden secrets, and growing tension in love triangles. The episode focused on Luna's funeral, Li's suspicious behavior, and Brooke's confrontation with Ridge over their past and future. Meanwhile, Nick continued to charm Brooke as a new Italy trip came into focus.

Li claims Luna's funeral is already over

At Il Giardino, Li and Sheila bonded over Luna's recent death. While Deacon still held resentment over Luna's past actions, both women defended her. Li strongly blamed Poppy for neglecting Luna and believed she should've provided support much earlier.

When Sheila asked about a service, Li claimed Luna's funeral had already taken place. However, Li's behavior raised doubts, as she seemed to be hiding something. Sheila expressed sadness about not being able to say goodbye, hinting that Luna's story might not be over. This scene teased a major twist, the possibility that Luna is actually alive.

Eric shows promotional video to Brooke and Ridge

Back at Forrester Creations, Eric played a new promotional video for Brooke and Ridge. The clip highlighted past Forrester designs and beautiful Italian moments. Brooke admitted it brought back both good and painful memories, especially since Ridge had been with Taylor during the last trip.

When Brooke mentioned that Nick might join them in Naples, Ridge shut down the idea, saying Nick wasn't invited. Later, Eric privately warned Ridge that he could lose Brooke to Nick if he didn't make a move soon.

Nick flirts with Brooke about the Italy trip

In the design office, Nick met with Brooke and tried to convince her to go to Italy with him. He spoke romantically about sailing and showed clear interest in rekindling their past. Brooke appeared flattered by his charm.

Later, Brooke told Ridge that Nick might make the trip more enjoyable. She reminded Ridge that since he had moved on with Taylor, she had every right to move on too. Ridge didn't oppose Brooke dating again, but didn't think Nick was the right choice.

Brooke revisited the CEO takeover drama and how that misunderstanding had pushed them apart. Now that it was behind them, she said she was ready to forgive everything that happened with Taylor, but only if Ridge returned to her. Brooke made it clear that this was his final chance, or else she might go to Italy with Nick.

