Box Office: Saiyaara on the way to create history, benefits from discounted Tuesday to collect Rs 25 crore on Day 5

Saiyaara is doing wonders at the box office. Starring two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic drama turned out to be a juggernaut blockbuster at the box office in its opening weekend alone. And now, the Mohit Suri-directed film has recorded another massive business day, thanks to discounted prices.

Advertisement

Saiyaara nets Rs 25 crore on Day 5, encashes on discounted Tuesday

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara debuted with a phenomenal Rs 21.25 crore net on its opening day. The movie witnessed a solid growth on Saturday and Sunday, collecting Rs 25.75 crore and Rs 35 crore, respectively. It stormed past the Rs 80 crore net mark in its opening weekend.

What many assumed was that Saiyaara is just another weekend film; it surprised with a good jump on the first Monday over its opening day, ending up making Rs 23 crore. According to estimates, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has benefited from subsidized ticket prices and earned a whopping Rs 25 crore on Day 5. It faced capacity constraints in several properties and registered a record occupancy throughout the day.

The total cumulative box office collection of Saiyaara now stands at an outstanding figure of Rs 130 crore net in just five days of its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office collections of Saiyaara are as follows:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 21.25 crore 2 Rs 25.75 crore 3 Rs 35.00 crore 4 Rs 23.00 crore 5 Rs 25.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 130 crore net in 5 days

Saiyaara will continue to gain traction, as the movie has already registered solid pre-sales for Wednesday, despite ticket prices returning to normalcy. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can score another Rs 20 crore plus day tomorrow or not. The Mohit Suri film is now a historical blockbuster, which has a long way to go and is poised to shatter all previous records in its genre.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day India collections of Son Of Sardaar 2, Fantastic Four First Steps, War 2, Dhadak 2 and Dhurandhar