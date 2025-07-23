Newswrap, July 22: From Salman Khan's revelation on bulletproof balcony to War 2 trailer release date

From Salman Khan's revelation on why he celebrated Eid behind bulletproof glass this year to Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 trailer release date, here's all the major highlights of the day that you should not miss.

Rajkummar Rao to begin Ujjwal Nikam biopic in October 2025

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Rajkummar Rao is all set to begin the shoot of Ujjwal Nikam biopic from October 2025 onwards. The movie will be directed by Patal Lok fame Avinash Arun.

Advertisement

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao begins Ujjwal Nikam Biopic with Avinash Arun from October 2025

Salman Khan reveals why he celebrates Eid behind bulletproof glass

In a recent interview, Salman Khan broke his silence on why he celebrated Eid behind bulletproof glass this year. He said, “It is not because of any other reason, but we had to do something about the security because sometimes we would find some fan sleeping on the balcony. They used to climb up and sleep on the balcony, so we had to cover that place.”



Son of Sardaar 2 new trailer out now

Ajay Devgn and team launched the second trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2. The new trailer has been released, announcing the new release date, August 1st.

Earlier, the Vijay Kumar Arora directorial movie was slated to release on July 25, but now it has been postponed.

Advertisement

War 2 trailer to be unveiled on July 25

Yash Raj Films officially announced the trailer release date of War 2. The action-packed trailer of the upcoming spy drama will be unveiled on July 25.

Interestingly, both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are completing 25 years in the industry this year. The movie is releasing on August 14, 2025.

Bobby Deol's film, Bandar, with Anurag Kashyap, set for premiere at TIFF50

Bobby Deol’s first look from his upcoming movie, Bandar (Monkey in a cage), is out now. The intense and hard-hitting drama is directed by Anurag Kashyap and boasts an ensemble star cast.

Bandar is officially selected to premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival this year.

Ted Lasso Season 4 shoot begins

The principal photography of Ted Lasso Season 4 has officially begun. The filming is currently underway in Kansas City, Missouri, Jason Sudeikis’ hometown. The new season will also have a shooting schedule set in London.

Advertisement

READ FULL STORY: Ted Lasso Season 4 Begins Filming in Kansas City With New Cast and Storyline: Everything We Know So Far

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's chic beach closet: Sizzling Rs 20,000 bikini and dress worth Rs 1, 59,000