Lilo & Stitch Gets OTT Release Date: Know Where and How To Stream Disney’s Live-Action Film

Lilo & Stitch has been one of the most loved films of the year. While the movie made millions at the box office, Disney has announced the OTT release date for the cinematic piece. From July 22, the audience will be able to watch the live-action film in the comfort of their homes.

The movie will be available to stream on platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Disney movie collected over USD 1 Billion, outperforming Tom Cruise’ Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning in theaters. The movie hit the big screens on May 23 and went on to overshadow Snow White’s poor performance at the box office for Disney.

What is Lilo & Stitch about?

Lilo & Stitch is the remake of the 2002 animated film of the same name. The story of the movie follows a blue alien, Stitch, who crashes onto the Earth and gets adopted by a young girl named Lilo. The former is taken care of by the Hawaiian native and her elder sister, Nani.

As for the plot, the official synopsis of the film reads, “Stitch, an extraterrestrial entity, comes to planet Earth after he escapes his prison, where he tries to impersonate a dog. Things take a turn when Lilo adopts him from an animal shelter.”

Sharing the insight of the film, the director, previously in conversation with Disney, revealed, “We tried to adapt it in a way that paid loving tribute to the original but wasn’t a one-to-one literal translation.”

He further added, “We were very clear-eyed about the fact that animation and live action are two completely different mediums; there are things you can do well in live action that you can’t in animation, and vice versa.”

Meanwhile, for the fans who want to stream Lilo & Stitch on OTT, they can also pre-purchase the movie and enjoy the cinematic piece on either streaming platforms or YouTube.

