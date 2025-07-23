Will Pawan Kalyan quit cinema just like Thalapathy Vijay after completing Ustad Bhagat Singh? Actor REACTS

Pawan Kalyan is all geared up for his next big release with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The period action thriller will hit the big screens on July 24 and has already gathered much buzz among fans. The actor-turned-politician had recently attended the press meet for the film.

Will Pawan Kalyan quit films for political career like Thalapathy Vijay?

Speaking at the first pre-release event of his film, Pawan Kalyan was asked whether he would continue with movies after the upcoming releases of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, They Call Him OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

In response, the actor, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, commented that cinema will always remain a part of his life, regardless.

However, he added that it would not always mean he would continue acting. Pawan Kalyan then mentioned his plans to produce films under his own banner.

The actor said, “Yes, cinema will always be a part of my life. But that doesn't mean I have to keep acting. Very soon, I’ll start producing movies under my own banner, PK Creative Works.”

Pawan Kalyan broke silence on HHVM’s frequent delays

The release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu had seen numerous delays due to various reasons. Addressing the matter at the pre-release press meet, Pawan Kalyan acknowledged that his unavailability at certain moments contributed to the issue.

However, the actor lauded the strong command of a producer like A.M. Rathnam, who ensured that the shooting continued and was wrapped up on time, even when he was not present.

In his words, “Especially, HHVM underwent turmoil. It survived two COVID phases and also a creative disturbance. After I shifted my focus to politics, I could not give my time to the shoot. But Rathnam garu worked hard to complete the film.”

For the uninitiated, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, and more in key roles. The makers have partnered with Prime Video for the post-theatrical streaming rights of HHVM.

