Box Office: Metro In Dino is steady in third week, collects Rs 47.50 crore in 20 days
Metro In Dino has earned Rs 60 lakh on its third Tuesday at the box office. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and others.
Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, has slowed down ever since Mohit Suri's sensational Saiyaara released in cinemas. However, the movie is still gaining traction, albeit on a lower level.
Metro In Dino clocks Rs 60 lakh on 3rd Tuesday, nears Rs 50 crore mark
The romantic drama, featuring multiple love stories of all ages, has impressed the audience but received a decent box office response. The movie scored over Rs 25.45 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 16.25 crore in the second week. Further, it collected Rs 4.7 crore in the third weekend, while facing the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara. The movie further collected Rs 50 lakh on the third Monday. As per estimates, the movie witnessed a slight jump on Tuesday and collected Rs 60 lakh, thanks to discounted ticket prices.
Starring an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, the romantic drama is now heading towards its end at the box office. It is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs 50 crore net at the Indian box office. Metro In Dino has emerged as a successful venture, with its steady hold over the weeks.
Day/Week-wise box office collections of Metro...In Dino are:
|Week/Days
|India Net Collections
|First Week
|Rs 25.45 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 16.25 crore
|Third Friday
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Third Saturday
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Third Sunday
|Rs 2.00 crore
|Third Monday
|Rs 50 lakh
|Third Tuesday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Total
|Rs 47.50 crore net
Metro...In Dino plays in theaters
Metro...In Dino is playing in theaters now.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
