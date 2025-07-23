Box Office: Metro In Dino is steady in third week, collects Rs 47.50 crore in 20 days

Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, has slowed down ever since Mohit Suri's sensational Saiyaara released in cinemas. However, the movie is still gaining traction, albeit on a lower level.

Metro In Dino clocks Rs 60 lakh on 3rd Tuesday, nears Rs 50 crore mark

The romantic drama, featuring multiple love stories of all ages, has impressed the audience but received a decent box office response. The movie scored over Rs 25.45 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 16.25 crore in the second week. Further, it collected Rs 4.7 crore in the third weekend, while facing the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara. The movie further collected Rs 50 lakh on the third Monday. As per estimates, the movie witnessed a slight jump on Tuesday and collected Rs 60 lakh, thanks to discounted ticket prices.

Starring an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, the romantic drama is now heading towards its end at the box office. It is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs 50 crore net at the Indian box office. Metro In Dino has emerged as a successful venture, with its steady hold over the weeks.

Day/Week-wise box office collections of Metro...In Dino are:

Week/Days India Net Collections First Week Rs 25.45 crore Second Week Rs 16.25 crore Third Friday Rs 1.00 crore Third Saturday Rs 1.70 crore Third Sunday Rs 2.00 crore Third Monday Rs 50 lakh Third Tuesday Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 47.50 crore net

Metro...In Dino plays in theaters

Metro...In Dino is playing in theaters now. You can book your tickets for the movie from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

