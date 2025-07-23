Boney Kapoor’s 26 kg weight loss journey in 5 PICS

Several transformation journeys in Bollywood have shocked the fans over the years. And the latest one that is grabbing all the eyeballs is that of Boney Kapoor, who has lost around 26 kgs in total. However, what is more shocking is that the producer did not go to the gym at all. He only focused on healthy and clean eating, and the surprising result has gone viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Here are 7 pictures that showcase his transformation journey, and we bet they will leave you motivated.

Boney Kapoor was always someone who was a little overweight. But the thought of changing him did not come out of nowhere. It was his late wife, the popular Bollywood actress Sridevi, who was behind all the push he needed to make this lifestyle change. Look at the picture below and you will realise where his weight loss journey began.

This picture was shared by the film producer when he had lost around 16 kg. He looked handsome in a green jacket that he paired with black pants. In his caption, he mentioned that this picture was taken in Dubai, where he had lost so much weight after 6-7 months.

Yet another picture of the man looking fitter than before, wearing a suit and proving that age is just a number. The dedication with which he has been losing weight is outstanding.

Advertisement

Looking sharp in a white tee and black pants, Boney Kapoor proved that just a little dedication and discipline in one's lifestyle can lead to major changes.

Look at that man posing effortlessly in a black shirt and pants, and making all his fans believe that everything is possible if you work towards it.

Not just us, even his daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are in awe of his transformation. His latest picture flaunts his totally transformed look, and we cannot take our eyes off him.

According to reports, Boney Kapoor achieved this after following a consistent diet. He skips dinner completely and only has soup at night. His breakfast includes fruit juice and jawar roti.



ALSO READ: Why is Tanushree Dutta not married? Know all about her family background and film journey