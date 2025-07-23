All of Us Are Dead Season 2 begins production: Lee Min Jae joins cast with Park Soloman, Park Ji Hu, more reprising roles

Good news for All of Us Are Dead fans! Finally, the first update about season 2 of the popular series is out. On July 23, Netflix announced the commencement of its production and the cast lineup. Some of last season's actors are set to reprise their roles.

After impressing fans with their memorable roles in dramas like Hyper Knife and Little Women, the actors are back for the filming of the popular zombie apocalypse show. Besides them, some new faces will also be seen in the 2nd season.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 cast confirmed

Netflix announced the cast lineup of All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 through the release of the actors' script reading pics. It includes the survivors of the zombie outbreak in Season 1, namely Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, and Park Solomon.

Besides them, the new actors joining the gripping drama's next instalment are Lee Min Jae, Kim Si Eun, Roh Jae Won, and Yoon Ga Yi.

The cast announcement was made in a unique manner. A man was seated in the center of a long table, dressed as a zombie, and the first-season actors came and sat beside him. Watch the video here:

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Character details of new cast

Weak Hero Class 2 star Lee Min Jae will feature as Ma Ru, Nam On Jo's (Park Ji Hu) senior in college.

Kim Si Eun, known for Squid Game Season 2, plays Ju Ran, a popular and charismatic college student.

Roh Jae Won, Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3's breakout star, takes on the role of Han Du Seok, the leader of the National Intelligence Service team.

Yoon Ga Yi, previously seen in Undercover High School and Love Scout, portrays Jong A, a lively college student known for her outspoken personality.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: How will the plot advance?

After barely escaping the zombie outbreak at Hyosan High, the survivors will face another threat in season 2 as a new wave of infection will hit Seoul. Director Lee Jae Gyu and writer Chun Sung Il are set to collaborate for the second season as well, bringing more intense action and emotional depth.