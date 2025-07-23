BLACKPINK becomes FIRST girl group to surpass 15 billion Spotify streams, fans say their ‘global domination is unmatched’

BLACKPINK is once again proving why they’re one of the most potent forces in global music. The K-pop girl group has officially become the first girl group in history to surpass 15 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. It’s a historic achievement made even more impressive by their minimal musical activity in recent years.

What makes this milestone even more remarkable is that BLACKPINK achieved it with only one new track released in nearly three years: the digital single JUMP. The song received little promotion and unexpectedly became a viral hit. It’s gaining momentum thanks to its inclusion in the group’s DEADLINE World Tour performances.

Despite the long break from active promotions, the group's entire discography has experienced a significant increase in streaming numbers. Both longtime fans and new listeners are rediscovering their iconic hits, contributing to a fresh surge in global attention.

BLACKPINK surpasses KATSEYE to reclaim Spotify Monthly Listener crown

In another major win, BLACKPINK has reclaimed the title of Girl Group with the Most Monthly Listeners on Spotify. They overtook HYBE's rookie group KATSEYE. BLACKPINK has now reached over 27 million monthly listeners. This is a strong indication of their enduring appeal and cross-generational fan base.

Their personal best still stands at 34,123,272 monthly listeners. With strong performance from JUMP and buzz surrounding a potential new album, the group is widely expected to surpass their own record in the coming months.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP shows staying power on Spotify’s Global Top 10

While today’s music scene is dominated by surprise drops and rapidly shifting chart dynamics, BLACKPINK’s JUMP continues to dominate with staying power. The track has remained within Spotify’s Global Top 10. It outlasted many newer releases that have briefly charted before disappearing.

The group’s ability to hold their ground amid intense competition is proof of both the strength of their brand and the loyalty of their global fandom, BLINKs.

All eyes on BLACKPINK’s next move

As fans celebrate this incredible streaming feat, anticipation is building for what’s next. Congratulations continue to pour in for BLACKPINK, as they set yet another record and prove once more that their reign is far from over.

The group is currently impressing fans around the globe with their ongoing DEADLINE World Tour. With strong rumors of a new album swirling, many believe BLACKPINK is gearing up for a bold new chapter in their career. While YG Entertainment has yet to confirm any details, fans remain hopeful that more music from the girls will arrive before the year ends.

