Karuppu Teaser Review: Suriya shines as massy justice-giver Saravanan, Sai Abhyankkar packs punch with debut melody

Suriya’s next film, Karuppu, has been in the spotlight for all the right reasons. The RJ Balaji directorial will feature the Tamil actor in a massy avatar, as evident from the first few posters which have been unveiled. And now, on the actor’s 50th birthday, the makers have shared the much-anticipated teaser of the film.

Karuppu teaser review

The 1-minute 42-second video opens with the proclamation that Suriya’s character, Saravanan, is like a fierce demigod who delivers justice instantly.

As the teaser progresses, audiences get a peek of the actor pulling off dual shades in a single role, one where he’s the powerful lawyer and the other where he’s the unforgiving model of delivering instant justice.

The other highlights of the teaser certainly include some massy punchlines by Suriya, along with his rowdy look around which the role has been characterised.

Most importantly, debutant composer Sai Abhyankkar’s background score keeps the thrilling aspect intact throughout the teaser.

More about Karuppu

The title 'Karuppu' literally translates to 'black' in English. The movie will retain the same name across its Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi versions at the time of its release.

Speaking about the film's cast, besides Suriya, it also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, who’ll reunite with the actor on-screen after 20 years. Other stars featured in the movie include Sshivada, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Natty Subramanium, and more.

It is written and directed by RJ Balaji and produced by S.R. Prabhu and S.R. Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced by the makers.

Suriya’s work front

Well, Suriya was last seen on-screen with Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro this year, which was a mediocre hit at the box office.

Moving on, besides Karuppu in the pipeline, the actor also has Suriya 46 with Venky Atluri on the cards. It stars Mamitha Baiju as the leading lady opposite him.

