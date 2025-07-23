5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day, July 22: Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in her airport look, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun clicked

Today (July 22), many celebrities were snapped in the city, who not only exuded style but also interacted with the shutterbugs. From Aditya Roy Kapur greeting paparazzi with a smile to Varun Dhawan's sweet interaction with his female fan, check out the celebrity sightings of the day.

1. Bobby Deol keeps it simple and classy as he steps out

The Animal actor's swag was enough to make his fans' day. Reacting to the shutterbugs' request for the photographs, Bobby Deol gave a thumbs up while he was in his car. After coming out, he winked and posed in a classic white tee and blue denim. He kept it simple and also wore a cap to elevate his look.

2. Varun Dhawan receives flowers at the airport from a fan

At the airport, one of Varun Dhawan's fans presented him with a bouquet of flowers. The Border 2 actor wholeheartedly accepted it and even fulfilled her request for a photo. He appeared extremely fit and was dressed in a black tee that he paired with camouflage trousers. Varun sported the army look as he is running busy with the shoot of Border 2.

3. Tamanaah's airport look is all about style and elegance

When it comes to airport looks, Tamannaah never disappoints. The actress flaunted her no-makeup look and her outfit was all things classy. She was dressed in a loose-fitted grey blazer layered over a light grey hoodie, redefining sophistication.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur smiles as paparazzi spot him

The Metro In Dino actor was snapped in the city in a casual look. Aditya Roy Kapur looked effortlessly handsome in a black relaxed-fit round neck tee. He paired it with grey trousers, and the black shades took away the spotlight. He smiled as he posed, giving out irresistible charm.

5. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy return from Europe trip

The Pushpa star and his family were spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they returned from their European vacation. At the airport, Allu Arjun looked super stylish in a black outfit, thereby twinning with his son Ayaan. Two steps behind them was Sneha Reddy, and their daughter, Arha. The mother-daughter duo, on the other hand, twinned in white outfits.

