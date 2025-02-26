Byeon Woo Seok recalls being rejected by Prada for Milan Fashion Week only to be its brand ambassador later

Byeon Woo Seok is riding high on success, and why wouldn’t he? After the massive success of Lovely Runner, the 33-year-old has solidified his status on the world stage. The actor recently told ELLE Korea, reflecting on his journey, how he once felt discouraged after auditioning and being rejected by Prada for Milan Fashion Week during his modelling days. Now, things have come full circle as he has become their global ambassador.

Byeon Woo Seok’s career graph is no less than a K-drama, full of ups and downs, and his fans can feel the same emotions. A fan excitedly shares, “Byeon Woo Seok’s revenge is my favourite thing ever. From being rejected by almost everyone to becoming the most wanted artist in the industry—I love him so much for not giving up.” Another fan comments, “Such a slap in their faces, and he’s a real slayer.” Yet another fan praises his determination and writes, “He proves that setbacks can be stepping stones to success.”

On the work front, Byeon Woo Seok is set to star opposite singer-actress IU in Wife of a 21st Century Prince. This romantic drama explores societal struggles and the identity crisis one faces over time. Byeon Woo Seok portrays Prince Yi An from the 21st-century constitutional monarchy of the Republic of Korea. Born as the King’s second son, despite having everything, he is destined to have nothing—except his royal status.

Advertisement

IU plays the role of Sung Hee Joo, the second daughter of a conglomerate family. Born with a silver spoon and a fiercely competitive spirit, she struggles with societal barriers due to her family’s status. As these two characters cross paths, they challenge obstacles together and navigate life side by side. The release date of the drama is still awaited. According to MBC, Wife of a 21st Century Prince does not yet have a fixed premiere date.

Byeon Woo Seok made his acting debut in 2016 and appeared in Dear My Friends. He gained widespread appreciation for his role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner (2024), starring opposite Kim Hye Yoon.