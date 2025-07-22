Do you know Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Baazigar had different climax? Abbas-Mustan spills the beans

Baazigar is one of the most iconic action thrillers produced in Hindi cinema. The 1993 film not only launched Shah Rukh Khan into the mainstream cinema but went on to give him the much-needed acclaim for his terrific portrayal of antagonist in the film. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the movie also starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. But did you know that Baazigar had a different ending? Abbas-Mustan, the director duo, recently spilled the beans about the different climax they had in mind for the SRK starrer.

Advertisement

Abbas-Mustan had a different ending planned for Baazigar

In a recent podcast with YouTuber Lucky Bisht, the duo shared a shocking detail about how they had initially planned a different climax for Baazigar. They revealed that in the first draft, SRK’s character, Ajay/Vicky, was initially conceived as an out-and-out negative character with a tough childhood.

In the first version, his father was a drunkard, and he aspired to become extremely rich. SRK's character then decides to get into a relationship with Madan Chopra's daughters while killing one of them, Seema Chopra.

However, to everyone’s surprise, originally, the directors wanted Kajol as Priya Chopra, to kill Shah Rukh Khan's character after learning about his intention of taking over her father’s empire. The ending was eventually scrapped off and a new draft was put in place. In the final version, SRK's character was killed by Madan Chopra with a rod.

Advertisement

Abbas-Mustan didn’t think Kajol’s character killing SRK would have worked

In the same podcast, Abbas-Mustan spoke about why they decided to rewrite the script of Baazigar. The director duo shared that the 1993 film wouldn't have worked without heart and emotions. They rewrote the script while giving a tragic backstory to SRK's character, who experiences his father's murder, a wronged mother, and the demise of his little sister.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan being cast in a negative role, Abbas-Mustan further shared that they believed his character was a "hero". The director duo added that there was a motive behind his actions.

About Baazigar

Produced under the banner of Venus Movies, Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Ajay Sharma, and Vicky Malhotra. SRK was paired opposite Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in the movie. The 1993 film also featured actors like Raakhee, Dalip Tahil, and Johnny Lever.

Baazigar was loosely based on Ira Levin's 1953 novel A Kiss Before Dying.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: When Sriram Raghavan wrote his version of Baazigar only to learn that it was already being made, deets inside