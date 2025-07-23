Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Reflects on Ex Brock Davies’ Affair, Reveals She Did Not Confide in Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules fame Scheana Shay opened up about one of her heartbreak moments. The reality TV star, in her memoir, My Good Side, revealed why she could confide in her best friend, Ariana Madix, about her ex, Brock Davies, cheating on her. Shay claimed that the word almost slipped out of her mouth, but she covered it up.

In an excerpt of her book, Shay stated that she did not want Madix to be concerned about her, as the latter was already dealing with the Scandoval.

Scheana Shay’s big revelation about Brock Davies’ affair

Shay’s memoir, which will be released on July 22, has got all the details about her trauma after her ex, Davies, cheated on her. Ahead of the book launch, the reality TV star sat down for an interview with US Weekly and revealed how she almost told Madix about Brock’s affair.

“It was on the tip of my tongue,” said Shay. She further added, “I didn’t want to trauma dump on her when she had her own trauma.” Scheana was referring to Madix dealing with Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal, where he slept with his fellow housemate, Rachel Leviss, while being in a nine-year relationship with the Love Island host.

Further in her conversation with the media portal, the reality TV star shared, “[People like] to say I always make everything about myself. This is a prime example of how I actually don’t do that, because I cared more about her well-being and her mental health than my own, as much as I wanted her to be able to be there for me.”

Moreover, Shay claimed that at the time she did not even know what the future held for her and Davies, considering they share a daughter together.

She explained, “I felt like if I told friends or [even] my mom, that they may persuade me to leave because ‘once a cheater, always a cheater.’ I didn’t want to do what others would tell me to do. I wanted to really figure that out for myself and for Summer.”

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay claimed that she hoped for a conversation with Ariana Madix, which never happened on the show, to happen off camera.

