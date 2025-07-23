Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won’s Tempest locks September 10 release date: Know espionage thriller plot, character details, more

The countdown has begun for the release of Tempest. It’s the upcoming Disney+ original series starring two of Korea’s most celebrated stars: Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won. After months of anticipation, the streaming platform has officially announced that the series will premiere on September 10, 2025.

The series brings together an intense storyline filled with espionage, betrayal, and high-level politics. It promises to deliver a complex and thrilling narrative grounded in the real-world tensions between North and South Korea.

Jun Ji Hyun plays fearless diplomat

In Tempest, Jun Ji Hyun takes on the role of Moon Ju. She’s a highly respected diplomat with a reputation for being sharp, fearless, and morally grounded. She previously served as an ambassador to the United States. Through that role, she earned deep trust within international circles for her ability to handle high-pressure situations with precision and poise.

But her world is shaken when a shocking assassination puts her on the trail of a massive political scheme. As Moon Ju digs deeper, she discovers that the incident is more than just an isolated attack. It’s tied to a dangerous web of deception that spans both sides of the Korean Peninsula. Determined to uncover the truth, she finds herself facing threats from unseen forces and powerful figures intent on keeping secrets buried.

Kang Dong Won returns as mysterious mercenary

Opposite Jun Ji Hyun is Kang Dong Won, who returns to the small screen to portray San Ho, a figure shrouded in mystery. Once a feared and respected international mercenary, San Ho now operates in the shadows. His nationality, past missions, and real motives remain unknown, even to those he works with.

Reluctantly paired with Moon Ju, San Ho brings lethal skills and street-smart instincts to the mission. But his presence raises more questions than answers. Is he a friend, a foe, or something in between? As tensions rise, the uneasy alliance between the two becomes central to navigating the explosive truths they uncover.

Tempest reunites Jung Seo Kyung and Kim Hee Won

Tempest brings together an elite creative team that already has a reputation for delivering complex and compelling stories. The series is penned by Jung Seo Kyung, the celebrated screenwriter behind critically acclaimed works like The Handmaiden, Mother, and Decision to Leave.

Directing the series is Kim Hee Won, a name familiar to drama fans for her work on Crash Landing on You, Vincenzo, and The Crowned Clown. Having previously collaborated with Jung on Little Women, Kim is expected to bring the same cinematic intensity to Tempest.

