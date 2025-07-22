Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo’s Head Over Heels Ep 11-12 OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch, what to expect, more

The romantic-fantasy K-drama Head Over Heels has steadily captured viewers' hearts since its debut. It's slowly turning into a breakout hit of the year. With its mystical themes and youthful romance, the drama has managed to build a strong, loyal fan base episode after episode.

Head Over Heels Episode 11 & 12: When & where to watch

As of July 22, Episode 10 has aired, setting the stage for the final stretch. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the finale. Episode 11 is scheduled to air on July 28, 2025. It will be followed by the final Episode 12 on July 29, 2025.

The drama broadcasts every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM KST on tvN in South Korea. The series is available to stream globally, including in India, via Amazon Prime Video at 5:20 PM IST, in sync with the Korean release.

Head Over Heels plot

At the core of the story is Park Seong Ah. She’s a soft-spoken high school girl who hides a powerful secret. While she may seem ordinary during the day, by night she transforms into Fairy Cheon Ji. She becomes a mysterious shaman with the ability to communicate with spirits and sense the supernatural. Her double life is kept secret from her classmates.

Everything changes when a transfer student, Bae Gyeon Woo, arrives at school. Gyeon Woo is warm-hearted and considerate, but harbors a heartbreaking fate: he is destined to die young. Upon discovering his doomed future, Seong Ah chooses to defy destiny by intervening. She pulled herself deeper into the spiritual realm and unravelled forces more dangerous than she ever imagined.

Head Over Heels cast

Cho Yi Hyun shines as Seong Ah. She flawlessly balances the character’s quiet vulnerability with her hidden strength as a spiritual guide. Choo Young Woo also delivers a heartfelt performance as Gyeon Woo. He effortlessly captures his charm, innocence, and eventual courage as he learns about the truth surrounding his fate.

The drama’s appeal is further boosted by a well-crafted supporting cast. Choo Ja Hyun brings a sharp edge to her role as the unpredictable and morally gray shaman Yeom Hwa. Meanwhile, Cha Kang Yoon plays Ji Ho. He’s a loyal friend to both Seong Ah and Gyeon Woo.

With only two episodes left, now is the perfect time to start binge-watching Head Over Heels if you haven’t already. The majority of the series is already available for streaming, making it easy for new viewers to catch up and join in the ride before the finale airs.

