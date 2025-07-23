General Hospital Recap, July 22 Episode: Portia Tells Willow That Drew Faked Michael’s Medical Records

The General Hospital episode that aired on Tuesday, July 22, delivered a series of major developments across Port Charles. From Portia's bold accusations to Martin's mysterious discovery, every storyline pushed forward with intensity and potential consequences.

Portia tells Willow the truth about Drew

Portia told Willow that Drew was blackmailing her and ordered her to falsify Michael's medical records. She made it clear that Drew had tried to make Michael look like a drug addict and insisted Willow deserved to know who she was marrying. Willow was stunned by the claim and didn't know what to say as Portia warned her to open her eyes.

Portia also confided in Isaiah that she might lose her job for refusing to follow unethical orders. Isaiah supported her decision and encouraged her to stand her ground.

Lois decides to leave after Brook Lynn's pushback

At Home and Heart, Flora helped Lois open up about the conflict with her daughter, Brook Lynn. Lois admitted that despite trying to make amends, she still hadn't regained Brook Lynn's trust. Flora remained supportive and said Brook Lynn would come around eventually.

Later, Lois decided to leave Port Charles and return to Bensonhurst, giving her daughter space to figure things out. Brook Lynn, meanwhile, was torn; she appreciated working with Lois again but still felt betrayed. Tracy was thrilled to hear that Brook Lynn had fired her mother.

At the police station, Lucas reported Marco missing and pointed the finger at Sonny. Chase reminded him that there was no evidence yet. However, ADA Justine stepped in and pushed the PCPD to treat the case seriously.

Later, Justine got Sonny on the phone and asked him to come in. When Sonny arrived, she threatened to arrest him if Marco didn’t show up within 24 hours. Sonny refused to back down and told her to do what she had to do.

Martin finds a strange letter at Drew’s

Drew met with Martin, Jordan, and Sidwell about the campaign for Measure C. Sidwell revealed he was pulling funding due to Sonny’s involvement with Marco’s disappearance. He suggested Tracy could replace the funds, which Martin quickly took to her with a smirk.

Back at Drew’s place, Martin discovered a letter addressed to Monica, covered in kids’ coloring. He began to read it aloud and was shocked by what it said, although the full contents had not been revealed yet.

Willow continued preparing for her wedding and personally delivered invitations to Elizabeth and Portia. While Elizabeth accepted, Portia trashed the invite after revealing Drew’s alleged actions. Willow’s joy quickly turned into concern as she processed Portia’s warning.

