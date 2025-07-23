Did Hoshi throw ‘shade’ at BTS? SEVENTEEN member's online activity has fans calling him ‘bitter about Bangtan’s success’

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has found himself at the center of online discussions after his social media activity triggered unexpected controversy. The singer-dancer, known for his passion for performance and choreography, recently liked a viral Instagram reel.

The reel revisited SEVENTEEN’s powerful stage at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). The seemingly simple gesture has since divided netizens, sparking debates about its meaning.

Advertisement

Did Hoshi’s like on 2019 MAMA post subtly ‘shade’ BTS?

The Instagram post in question featured a clip of SEVENTEEN performing their hit track Hit at the 2019 MAMA. The caption read: “Never forget SVT performance of Hit on 2019 MAMA right after they lost the Best Dance Performance Award.”

The tone of the caption suggested that the group delivered an unforgettable performance despite not taking home the trophy that night.

Once fans noticed that Hoshi had liked the post, screenshots of his activity began making rounds across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and online communities. While the reel didn’t mention any specific artist, the fact that BTS had won the Best Dance Performance award that year fueled speculation and assumptions.

Fans debate Hoshi’s Instagram like

Hoshi’s like quickly became a topic of debate. Some interpreted it as a subtle dig or “shade” directed at BTS, implying bitterness over the award outcome. These critics suggested that liking a post that highlights SEVENTEEN’s loss while drawing attention to their superior performance could reflect underlying dissatisfaction.

Advertisement

On the other hand, many fans defended Hoshi. They state that the reel simply celebrated SEVENTEEN’s efforts and energy on stage, without targeting anyone in particular. Supporters emphasized that the post did not mention BTS by name, and reading negativity into it was speculative at best.

Others noted that fans often like posts out of appreciation or nostalgia, rather than to make a pointed statement. In Hoshi’s case, many believe his like reflected pride in his group’s hard work during a memorable moment in their career.

Hoshi’s history of respect toward BTS

Longtime SEVENTEEN fans were quick to bring up Hoshi’s positive remarks about BTS in the past. He has openly spoken about how the group inspired him, especially during SEVENTEEN’s early years. In interviews and various appearances, Hoshi has credited BTS for paving the way in global K-pop and praised their stage presence.

Advertisement

Given this history of admiration, many believe that assuming any ill intent from Hoshi is not only unfair but also inconsistent with his public image and values. Despite the chatter, Hoshi has not commented on the situation, and PLEDIS Entertainment has also remained silent.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo attends Hoshi, Woozi's concert, hangs out with WOODZ, MONSTA X's I.M during military break