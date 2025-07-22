6 new movies releasing in theaters this week: Hari Hara Veera Mallu, The Fantastic Four to Mahavatar Narsimha

Wondering what's in store for you this weekend? From Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu to MCU's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, here is a list of all the movies releasing this week (July 22 to July 28).

New movies releasing in theaters this week (July 22 to July 28, 2025)



Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Sathyaraj, Jissu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar

Historical action drama Release Date: July 24, 2025

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit is all set to release in cinemas on July 24. The period drama is helmed jointly by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna. Set in the Mughal period, the movie explores the valor of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, who fought against Aurangzeb.

Bobby Deol is playing the main antagonist in the movie.



The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson

Superhero Action Release Date: July 25, 2025

Hollywood movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to cinemas on July 25. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios, the movie is helmed by Matt Shakman.

It stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, and others. The movie is expected to perform well in India; however, a lot will depend on its audience reception in cinemas.



Thalaivan Thalaivi

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshni Haripriyan, and others

Romantic Comedy Drama Release Date: July 25, 2025

It's a romantic comedy drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon in the lead roles. Written and directed by Pandiraj, the Tamil-language movie is likely to fare well.

Santosh Narayanan has composed the music of Thalaivan Thalaivi.



Maareesan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, and others

Comedy Thriller Drama Release Date: July 25, 2025

Maareesan is another Tamil movie releasing this week. It is a comedy thriller drama that stars two immensely talented artists- Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. The Sudheesh Sankar directorial marks the second collaboration of FaFa and the legendary Tamil actor after Maamannan.

The trailer received a positive response from the audience, indicating a good start at the box office.



Mahavatar Narsimha

Cast: NA

NA Genre: Animated Mythological Drama

Animated Mythological Drama Release Date: July 25, 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha is an animated mythological movie, directed by Ashwin Kumar. Backed by Hombale Films, the movie marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe. The trailer was unveiled a few weeks ago, and it received an overwhelming response. It will be released in 3D in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.



So Long Valley

Cast: Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Chaudhary, Akanksha Puri, and others

Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Chaudhary, Akanksha Puri, and others Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thriller Release Date: July 25, 2025

Written and directed by Man Singh, So Long Valley is a crime thriller revolving around a mysterious missing report. The movie stars Vikram Kochhar and Tridha Chaudhary in the lead roles.

Bigg Boss fame Akanksha Puri has also played a key role in the movie.

