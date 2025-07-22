WATCH: IU surprises When Life Gives You Tangerines husband Park Bo Gum on The Seasons set, bringing him to tears

Park Bo Gum and IU shook the entire nation and the K-drama world with their portrayals in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Having maintained a close friendship since, the two speak highly of each other at every chance they get, including today when the songstress-turned-actress decided to surprise him by appearing during the final shoot of the show he hosts, The Seasons: Park Bo Gum's Cantabile. Her kind act moved him to tears and became a happy memory for everyone who witnessed it.

IU proves her true friendship with Park Bo Gum

In a video clip from the set of the music program, IU could be seen in a video saying, “As much as it’s your last shoot of The Seasons, I wanted to congratulate you via this video message. When you had your first broadcast, I said that I would definitely appear on the show. I apologize for not being able to keep my promise to be a guest.” Park Bo Gum can be seen shaking his head at her sorry feelings, assuring her that it’s okay.

“I’m really, really sorry. But you know my heart’s sincerity and that I watched the broadcast almost every week right? You were the best as an MC. I was able to enjoy singer Park Bo Gum, performer/ musician Park Bo Gum, so it was great. You were really amazing on Cantabile. I’m so sorry about not appearing that…I’m here.” And in came IU, hiding her face behind a flower bouquet, which she presented to him, getting down on her knees and patting his back.

The GOOD BOY actor could be seen getting teary-eyed as she introduced herself as his friend, making the audience chant ‘don’t cry.’ IU spoke about wanting to keep it as cheerful as possible and did not expect him to choke with tears, to which he replied in disbelief, “What are you doing? [here]” She shared how she was waiting a long time for her turn and managed to somehow find time amid her busy drama filming schedule. Park Bo Gum added how he did not want to pressure her by asking her to come to his show during their recent meeting at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards, so this was a surprise for him! The crowd erupted in cheers for the warm moment.

