Priyanka Chopra's chic beach closet: Sizzling Rs 20,000 bikini and dress worth Rs 1, 59,000

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is living her life Queen-size. From achieving global success to travelling across the globe, she is doing it all. But what always stands out is her style. Recently, she was at a beach destination with her hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, celebrating her birthday. And we bet all your eyes must be hooked on her attire; she chose to flaunt her perfect body.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about her bikinis and dresses to take inspiration from.

Priyanka Chopra in a Shani Shemer Scarlett Red colored bikini

Who can take their eyes off when someone as gorgeous as Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses in a bikini? Her Scarlett Red colored Shani Shemer bikini is just mind-blowing. The top has a shining Gold round button which has two strings attached that go around the neck. It costs around $232, which is approximately Rs 20,000.

Priyanka Chopra in a Tom Ford Halterneck dress

Priyanka is someone who can look gorgeous in every color she wears. The actress stunned in a purple halterneck short dress while enjoying her beach vacay. This can be a perfect relaxed attire that makes her look stylish while keeping her comfortable at the same time. The cost of this dress is $1835, which comes up to Rs 1,59,000 approximately.

Priyanka Chopra in a St. Barth one-piece

Advertisement

Remember, Priyanka Chopra’s iconic golden bikini look from Dostana? Well, not exactly the same, but this shimmery swimsuit will remind you of that look. This look is the St. Barth’s soft silver shimmer one-piece from Monday Swimwear, and it costs approximately Rs 16,400. From the sultry cut-out detail to the flattering silhouette, this must-have one-piece is completed with a rounded V-neckline, adjustable back tie closure and a gold ring detail.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the work front, Priyanka will now make a comeback in Indian cinema. The actress is working on SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled movie, SSMB29. She is also gearing up for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4.

ALSO READ: Veer Pahariya's UNSEEN party pics ft Sky Force co-star Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan