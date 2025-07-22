Meet actor who was rumored to bathe in milk, worked with Salman Khan, Allu Arjun and now will play crucial role in Son Of Sardaar 2

Bollywood is full of actors who have not only worked in Hindi films but have also won heart with their performances across South and even the Bhojpuri industry. This actor is not only a Bhojpuri superstar but is known to have shared screen space alongside Allu Arjun and Salman Khan. He has also admitted to having bizarre habits, like bathing with milk and sleeping on rose petals. So, can you guess who he is? We are talking about actor and politician Ravi Kishan.

Ravi Kishan was born in Mumbai, but his family originally came from Uttar Pradesh. He has faced many hardships during the early stages of his career. For his first film, Ravi earned Rs 5,000, and unfortunately, it did not perform well. While the actor continued to work in Hindi movies, the Bhojpuri industry earned him a major breakthrough. The popularity and stardom earned him the nickname 'Amitabh Bachchan of Bhojpuri cinema.' Over the years, the 56-year-old has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies.

Ravi Kishan was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss

Apart from his journey in the films, Ravi Kishan's popularity soared after his appearance on Bigg Boss season 1. Not only this, but he is also associated with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5. In fact, the Bhojpuri superstar has hosted several television shows.

A special segment titled "Haaye Daiya with Ravi Bhaiyya, Garda Udaa Denge" was introduced in Bigg Boss 18, featuring Ravi Bhaiyya interacting with the contestants.

Ravi Kishan movies

So far, the actor has worked with Salman Khan in Tere Naam, Allu Arjun in Race Gurram, Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri, and many more. Some of his best works include Mohalla Assi, Agent Vinod, Batla House, Mission Raniganj, Singham Again, Laapataa Ladies, among others. On the work front, he is all set to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Son Of Sardaar 2.

By profession, he is also a politician and was elected as Member of Parliament in 2019 from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Ravi Kishan and his unique habits

In his earlier interviews, the Phir Hera Pheri actor once admitted that he used to bathe in milk and sleep on rose petals. He believed that these were necessary for his stardom. Ravi Kishan recently revealed that he touches his wife's feet every night.

