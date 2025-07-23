Lee Joon Gi to end 2-year hiatus with lead role in periodic detective drama Gyeongbokgung Detective Agency: DETAILS

Lee Joon Gi is set to return to acting after a two-year break. The actor may be seen taking on an exciting role in the upcoming drama Gyeongbokgung Detective Agency, as reported by the K-media outlet My Daily on July 23. He was offered the lead role in a multi-genre series featuring a unique plot and reportedly confirmed his participation, although his agency has yet to respond to the news.

Role offered to Lee Joon Gi in Gyeongbokgung Detective Agency

Gyeongbokgung Detective Agency is a periodic detective series, including a blend of comedy, action, and mystery elements. Lee Joon Gi may be seen playing the role of the central character, King Hyejong, if he confirms his participation in the drama.

On July 23, an insider told My Daily, "Lee Joon Gi will be starring as the main character in the drama Gyeongbokgung Detective Agency."

King Hyejong is a mastermind with unparalleled reasoning skills. He effortlessly gets what he wants with a mere snap of his fingers, exemplifying the true essence of royal power. Accustomed to having his way, he navigates the complexities of palace life, solving mysteries that arise during the Joseon Dynasty. His behavior is characterized by a tendency to ignore those around him, throw unexpected tantrums, and deliver hurtful and sarcastic comments.

His sharp tongue and biting remarks are one of his defining characteristics. Due to his loud and exuberant nature, reminiscent of a cuckoo's call, he's referred to as 'Ppeokkugi Seonsaeng'. The nickname reflects his eccentric and attention-grabbing demeanor.

Besides him, another important character of the series is rookie officer Lee Seo, who brings a unique set of skills to the table. Her exceptional memory makes her a valuable asset despite her book-smart approach to life and love.

Lee Joon Gi's latest projects

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star Lee Joon Gi was last in the 2023 tvN/Netflix series Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun as Eun Seom/Saya. His last role as the central character was in the 2022 SBS drama Again My Life, starring alongside Kim Ji Eun. Now he is set to impress in a historical role in Gyeongbokgung Detective Agency.

