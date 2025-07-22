BTS’ Jungkook wonders if he’s ‘bothering’ J-Hope during debut anniversary collab, V joins backstage fun for ‘honey’ moment

J-Hope closed his sold-out HOPE ON THE STAGE tour with 2 encore concerts at the Goyang stadium on June 13 and 14. Remarkably, the former falls on BTS’ debut day. The star rapper was joined by RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who came to support him. The oldest and the youngest from the group also joined him on stage for joint and solo performances, behind-the-scenes of which have now hit our screens. The MONA LISA singer confessed an ‘I love you’ to his team ahead of taking to the stage.

BTS supports J-Hope at solo concert

In a new BANGTAN BOMB episode on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, the unseen moments from J-Hope’s 2 encore concerts were shared. Amid his hard work for pulling off a successful solo tour, the highlight was none other than the appearance of the other BTS members on day 1, which coincided with their debut anniversary. While practising for the surprise, Jungkook popped a burning question to his hyung, asking if it was bothersome to have him and Jin join the stage for a performance. Being ever so welcoming, J-Hope denied any such thoughts and thanked them for making the day even more special.

On June 13, all seven BTS members were reunited backstage, where the Killin’ It Girl singer thanked them for cheering him up and sneaked in a ‘love you really’ while hugging RM. Jimin praised his influence, sharing how his crazy-good skills were all people were talking about 'on the streets.’ SUGA wondered if there would be water works, in a rare appearance, before his alternative military service completion.

Another notable moment was when V appeared backstage to hang out with him and grabbed a spoonful of J-Hope’s special honey that his father had been giving him. Not satisfied with one try, the Layover singer grabbed another mouthful, enjoying the authentic taste. The older member’s kind words encouraging him became a special interaction between the two.

