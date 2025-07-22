Fact Check: Did Park Hyung Sik call BTS’ V ‘immature kid’? Exploring the truth behind viral clip

Park Hyung Sik and BTS member V have known each other since their appearance on Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which also starred Park Seo Joon in the lead role. Having formed a strong bond on set, they welcomed the latter’s other friends Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy to form Wooga Squad. Now, a clip has resurfaced about the Strong Girl Bong Soon actor talking about the members’ roles in the team, with doubts being raised about him calling the singer ‘immature maknae’.

What did Park Hyung Sik say about BTS’ V that angered fans?

A new video has been making the rounds on the internet about the Happiness actor talking about the titles each one of them takes in the group. Spoken in an interview in 2024 as a part of his solo fan meeting promotions, Park Hyung Sik said, “Comparing it as a family relationship, Seojoon hyung is like the father figure, Peakboy hyung is like the eldest son, Wooshik hyung is the second older brother, the playful one, and V is the immature maknae. I feel like I play the role of the mother. It's not that I want to be, but I often find myself taking care of them and helping them. I think it's because we always encourage each other, always support one another wholeheartedly.”

The usage of ‘immature youngest one’ has been taken out of context to define the relationship between the actor and the younger singer. Although the words were indeed used, their implication was not what is being spread around. Park Hyung Sik is known to be very caring of the juniors around him, and as someone who has debuted later in the K-pop and K-drama industries, compared to the actor, V has always looked up to the star.

The Buried Hearts actor has time and again praised BTS’ music, sharing his love for Kim Taehyung’s solo tracks, including Rainy Days. They continue to be as close as ever!

