Lee Sun Kyun death: 2 government officials and journalist indicted for leaking confidential case details, know more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of dr*g use and sensitive circumstances surrounding a public figure’s demise. Reader discretion is advised!

In a major development tied to the late actor Lee Sun Kyun’s controversial dr*g investigation, two government officials have been indicted. A journalist has also been charged for illegally disclosing sensitive information to the press.

On June 5, the Incheon District Prosecutor’s Office revealed that formal charges had been filed against a police officer and a prosecutorial investigator for breaching official secrecy. A journalist was also indicted for violating personal data protection laws.

This indictment follows a months-long investigation into how details from a confidential criminal probe made their way into the public sphere. Many believe it contributed to the severe public scrutiny faced by Lee Sun Kyun prior to his tragic death in December 2023.

Leaked files and conversations triggered sensationalism

According to prosecution authorities, the first breach occurred on October 18, 2023. A police officer in his 30s, referred to only as ‘A,’ captured photographs of official investigation records. These documents reportedly contained detailed information on individuals linked to the dr*g case. It included names, prior criminal offenses, and occupations. The images were allegedly distributed to two reporters, despite containing information that had not yet been verified or cleared for release.

The following day, a separate leak allegedly occurred. A prosecutorial investigator in his 40s, identified as ‘B,’ is said to have informed a different journalist that Lee Sun Kyun was under formal investigation. This verbal disclosure, made while the case was still at a confidential stage. It reportedly served as the tipping point for a flood of media coverage that framed the actor’s situation in a highly sensationalized manner.

The journalist who received and published this information, named ‘C’ in the report, has now been indicted under South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act. This law prohibits the release of private or unverified details obtained through unauthorized means.

Timeline: From private probe to public pressure

Lee Sun Kyun, internationally known for his performance in Parasite, had quietly been under police investigation since October 14, 2023. He voluntarily attended three rounds of questioning related to alleged dr*g use. However, before authorities had even concluded their findings or presented evidence publicly, his name and alleged charges began appearing in headlines across the country.

The release of unconfirmed information and speculative coverage across social platforms only amplified the pressure on the actor. On December 26, 2023, Lee was found deceased in his car. His sudden death prompted a wave of grief and anger throughout the entertainment industry and the general public.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or mental health challenges, please seek help. You’re not alone, support is available through trusted professionals and helplines in your area

