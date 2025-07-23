The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 23 Episode: Will Amanda Catch Cane Deleting Security Footage?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 23, reveal several tense confrontations and unexpected truths. Amanda finds something troubling, Kyle decides to speak up, and Lily clashes with Phyllis over Cane. The episode includes heated arguments, suspicious activity, and shocking revelations that could shift loyalties and expose secrets.

Amanda finds Cane acting suspicious

Amanda walks in on Cane as he’s looking at security footage. She suspects he might be trying to delete it and warns him against taking such a risky action. Cane then questions Amanda about the missing first copy of the footage, which was already erased.

The two get into an argument, throwing accusations at each other. Amanda insists she didn’t delete it, but Cane isn’t convinced. Meanwhile, they’re both aware that a backup copy might still exist after 24 hours. This raises the stakes, as Cane may soon discover if that’s been tampered with, too.

Lily and Phyllis argue over Cane’s guilt

Elsewhere, Lily and Phyllis get into a heated conversation about Cane. Lily believes Cane is guilty and isn’t willing to budge. But Phyllis defends him, saying there’s more to the story. She refuses to believe Cane could have killed Damian like that.

The disagreement turns personal, with Lily accusing Cane of recklessness while Phyllis insists that his actions are being misunderstood.

Kyle tells Nikki about Victor’s interference

Kyle drops a bombshell on Nikki when he tells her that Victor hired Audra to break up his relationship with Claire. Nikki isn’t surprised. She admits it sounds exactly like something Victor would do.

Kyle is frustrated and ready to confront Victor, but he knows he has to wait until Victor deals with Sharon and Nick’s house arrest. Nikki, meanwhile, grows concerned about what Victor might do next.

Phyllis may continue to support Cane, but the hostage crisis involving Nick and Sharon could challenge her loyalty. At the same time, Amanda and Cane’s mistrust may lead to more drama if the backup footage goes missing.

