Coolie USA Premiere Advance Bookings: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film sets fire at the box office; Rakes up near USD 150k with 22 days to go

Superstar Rajinikanth is back, this time with blockbuster director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film's advance bookings in USA opened less than a day back and the bookings stand at close to USD 150k for the premieres, 22 days out. These are ginormous numbers for a film that's over 3 weeks away.

Coolie Has Already Grossed Around USD 150k At The Time Of This Article

What's more crazy is that except for 3 songs, a title teaser and a few solo posters, nothing about Coolie is out. The biggest unit of the film, that is the trailer, shall be out on the 2nd of August as confirmed by the director.

The total ticket sales stand at around 5,000, with a per screen average of 20 tickets. The tickets are being sold at a blistering pace and that shall not stop. The response for the Tamil language is the best, followed by Telugu, which is equally great given that it's one of the film's dubbed versions. A USD 2 million premiere gross is not being discounted at this point.

Hype Of Coolie Is As High As Kabali

This kind of hype for a Rajinikanth film was last seen during Kabali. Yes, Rajinikanth has had bigger lifetime grossers like 2.0 and Jailer after that, but the hype of Coolie is similar to Kabali. Now, what's really required is for the content to land well with the diaspora audience.

War 2 And Coolie Lock Themselves In An Intense Battle

Coolie has a direct clash with War 2. The things are getting tight as the release draws nearer. This is by far the biggest box office clash in recent memory. The stakes involved are massive and a Rs 1,500 crore global gross is in play, in between both these films, if the content strikes a chord.

War 2's advance bookings in USA are expected to open shortly and the pre-release tension will be worth observing. It has been a battlefield on social media, right from when Sun Pictures announced their film to release on 14th August, confirming a direct clash with War 2. It got even more tense when War 2 got IMAX exclusivity.

Coolie In Theatres On 14th August, 2025

Coolie hits theatres on 14th August. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

