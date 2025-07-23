Ozzy Osbourne’s Family: All About Singer’s Wife Sharon and 6 Children as He Passes Away at 76

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary 'Prince of Darkness' and former Black Sabbath frontman, passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and six children from two relationships.

Known not just for his heavy metal legacy but also for his unconventional family life, Ozzy leaves behind a close-knit group that stood by him through decades of fame, health struggles, and personal growth.

All about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy married Sharon Osbourne in 1982. The couple remained together for over four decades and became household names through their MTV reality show The Osbournes. They had three children together: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Sharon was by Ozzy's side through his battles with addiction and Parkinson's disease. She once told PEOPLE, "Like every family, we've had problems. But I'm so proud of all of my kids."

Jessica, Louis and Elliot: Children from Ozzy's first marriage

Before Sharon, Ozzy was married to Thelma Riley. The couple had two children, Jessica and Louis, and Ozzy also adopted Thelma's son from a previous relationship, Elliot. Jessica and Elliot have kept their lives private, away from the public spotlight. Louis, however, has shared glimpses of his relationship with his father over the years.

Following Ozzy's final Black Sabbath performance in July 2025, Louis posted on Facebook that the event was "hugely emotional." He added, "I was sobbing at times. I had been anxious for months…But as soon as he started singing, we knew he was gonna nail it."

Aimee, Kelly and Jack: Osbourne kids in the spotlight

Aimee, the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon, chose to stay out of the spotlight. She left home at 16 and avoided appearing on The Osbournes, citing privacy concerns. “I always really valued my privacy within that family,” Aimee told Rolling Stone. She is now the lead singer of the band ARO.

Kelly Osbourne, born in 1984, rose to fame through the reality series. She later pursued a career in music and television and is now engaged to Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. The couple welcomed their first child, Sidney, in early 2023. Ozzy was thrilled, saying, “The first thing that I’m gonna buy [the baby] is a microphone.”

Jack Osbourne, the youngest, has also had a successful media career. He became a producer and paranormal show host, and shares four children: three with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, and one with his current partner, Aree Gearhart.

From his adopted son, Elliot, to his youngest son, Jack, Ozzy Osbourne’s children have led very different lives. Some, like Jessica and Elliot, remained out of the spotlight, while others, especially Kelly and Jack, embraced fame. Despite past conflicts and personal choices, Ozzy once said, “I’ve never said anything I’ve done is right. But I’m so proud of all of my kids.”

