Watch: Suriya pulls off an all white-look on his birthday, goes SRK way and greets fans from roof of his house

Suriya turned 50 on July 23 and has been receiving innumerable wishes from his fans and colleagues across the industry. Additionally, the actor’s power-packed stint in the teaser of his next film, Karuppu, has left many awestruck. And now the actor was paid a visit at his home by a massive crowd of fans.

Suriya climbs roof of his house, greets fans SRK-style on his birthday

In a viral video captured by fans outside of Suriya’s house, the actor can be seen standing on the roof, where he cordially greeted and thanked everyone who gathered around his residence on his birthday.

The actor sported an all-white outfit and looked his best, waving his hands back to the fans amid a loud roar of applause and hoots coming his way.

Suriya’s 50th birthday celebration with wife Jyotika

Recently, actor R. Madhavan shared a glimpse of Suriya’s 50th birthday celebrations as he wished him. The actor and his wife, Jyotika, could be seen sharing a tight hug as they posed for the camera.

Suriya was seen wearing a birthday cap that had 50 written on it and a sash around his neck. Jyotika, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a blue dress.

Suriya’s powerful looks in Karuppu’s teaser

Just a while ago, the makers of Karuppu unveiled the teaser for the film in celebration of the actor’s 50th birthday. The video opens to show Suriya taking up the character of Saravanan, who is everything massy and powerful.

With Sai Abhyankkar’s scintillating background music, the clip entertains audiences far and wide. Interestingly, RJ Balaji also incorporates a number of scenes from Suriya’s previous films into this one, which immediately grabs attention.

For the unversed, Karuppu stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady opposite Suriya. The two actors get to reunite on-screen after 20 years for this one.

The release date of the movie is yet to be announced. Additionally, Suriya also has a film with Venky Atluri in the pipeline next.

