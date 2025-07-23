Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin CONFIRMED to lead small-town romance drama Spring Fever: Here's when it releases

Actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin are set to headline tvN’s upcoming romantic comedy Spring Fever. It’s a vibrant new series slated to premiere in the second half of 2025.

The drama is based on a popular web novel of the same name. It is being helmed by director Park Won Gook, known for hits like Marry My Husband and Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist. The script is penned by Kim Ah Jung, whose previous work includes the fan-favorite rom-com, The Secret Life of My Secretary.

Advertisement

Spring Fever brings quirky romance as Ahn Bo Hyun meets Lee Joo Bin in a sleepy village

Spring Fever follows a whimsical and unexpected romance between two contrasting characters. Yoon Bom (played by Lee Joo Bin) is a mysterious high school teacher who suddenly transfers to a quiet rural school. There, she crosses paths with Seon Jae Gyu (played by Ahn Bo Hyun), a wild card of a man who completely turns her life upside down.

Yoon Bom was once a beloved teacher in Seoul, admired by both students and faculty. But after shutting herself off emotionally for unknown reasons, she relocates to a small countryside town. There, she attempts to start over. Her arrival, however, becomes the talk of the village. Locals quickly become intrigued by the new teacher’s quiet yet captivating aura.

Enter Seon Jae Gyu, a man whose behavior is as unpredictable as his appearance is striking. Though rough around the edges and towering in stature, he harbors a surprisingly romantic heart. His intense interest in Yoon Bom, fueled by honesty, awkward charm, and over-the-top gestures, becomes a source of both chaos and comedy in the sleepy town.

Advertisement

Spring Fever’s creative team raises expectations

Spring Fever has already fans talking, thanks to its solid web novel fan base. With a trusted production crew on board, the drama is expected to bring heartfelt storytelling with quirky, small-town romance. The pairing of Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, both of whom have shown versatility in romance and drama genres, has only added to the anticipation.

Director Park Won Gook has earned a reputation for crafting visually rich, emotionally layered dramas. Meanwhile, writer Kim Ah Jung brings a proven touch for witty dialogue and heartfelt chemistry.

Spring Fever is scheduled to air on tvN sometime in late 2025, though an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed. Fans of romantic comedies and web novel adaptations alike are eagerly awaiting more updates as production continues.

ALSO READ: Ahn Bo Hyun unfollows Kim Soo Hyun after Im Si Wan amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; fans urge Jung Hae In to do the same