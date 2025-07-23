Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne passes away at 76, Ranveer Singh and Adnan Sami pay tributes

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's demise.

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne breathed his last on July 22, 2025. Fondly known as the Prince of Darkness, the iconic rock musician was the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. He was 76 years old. Celebrities, including Ranveer Singh and Adnan Sami, have mourned the loss of the late singer.

Ranveer Singh, Adnan Sami and others react to the news of Ozzy Osbourne's demise

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. The Dhurandhar actor dropped a picture of the iconic rock singer and dropped a series of emojis while expressing grief. His post features a broken heart, an evil eye, a guitar, and other emojis.

Famous playback singer Adnan Sami also paid a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on social media. Sami posted a picture of Ozzy smiling on the stage, presumably at his concert. He wrote, "Ozzy Osbourne… RIP," and added a black heart emoji.

Vir Das is among the celebrities who have offered condolences after learning about Ozzy Osbourne's demise. Vir penned a heartfelt note for the iconic heavy metal band musician on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Shed many tears. Go on home prince...thank you for the soundtrack to many great moments in my life. #Ozzy, followed by some emojis.

Prateik Smita Patil also remembered Ozzy Osbourne in the comment section of the comedian’s post. The actor commented, "Prince of Darkness forever."

More about Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne passed away a few weeks after Black Sabbath's final performance at the Back to the Beginning farewell concert. The concert, held in Birmingham, England, marked the band's reunion.

Ozzy had been struggling with multiple health issues in recent years. The rock musician was battling with Parkinson's disease. In 2023, he announced his retirement from touring. The late legendary heavy metal band singer was also struggling with spinal injuries, which he sustained from an accident.

Ozzy Osbourne co-founded the heavy metal band Black Sabbath in 1968 with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. He rose to prominence in the 1970s.

