NewJeans’ dorm trespasser fined 10 million KRW for breaking in: Know why court rejected 10-month sentence

A man in his 20s has been fined by a South Korean court for unlawfully entering the former residence of the girl group NewJeans. He stole items from the property and later posted photos of the interior online. The ruling has sparked public conversation about fan boundaries, celebrity safety, and the legal consequences of such acts.

Advertisement

On July 23, the 9th Criminal Division of the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Judge Kim Min Jung, delivered its verdict in the case. The defendant, referred to as Mr. Kim, was ordered to pay a fine of 10 million KRW.

Mr. Kim faced charges of trespassing and theft, to which he admitted during the trial proceedings. Prosecutors had initially requested a 10-month prison sentence. However, the court handed down a financial penalty instead, citing the specific circumstances of the case.

NewJeans former dorm targeted in 2024 break-in

According to court records, Mr. Kim illegally entered the residence located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. It was earlier occupied by the NewJeans members. During his break-in, which occurred in December 2024, he stole miscellaneous items, including hangers and placards.

He even took photographs of the interior of the home. He later uploaded these photos to an online community, drawing attention from netizens. The court emphasized that Mr. Kim’s actions were not accidental. “He repeatedly broke into the residence and stole items,” the court noted. “He also took photos of the interior without consent and posted them on the Internet.”

Advertisement

NewJeans had vacated residence a month before break-in

However, the court also took into account the context in which the crime occurred. The residence had not been occupied by the NewJeans members for about a month at the time of the incident. In November 2024, the group had notified their agency, ADOR, of their intent to terminate their exclusive contracts. The girls subsequently moved out of the shared living space.

Judge Kim explained that, “Since the residence was no longer occupied by the celebrity at the time of the break-in, there was little concern that it would directly lead to an invasion of privacy, and the damage was minor.”

Mr. Kim is indicted without detention, and no further legal action is expected unless additional evidence surfaces. The case has sparked online discussion, particularly among NewJeans fans. They argue that celebrity-related break-ins, regardless of timing, should be dealt with more severely.

ALSO READ: NewJeans' deepfake case: ADOR intensifies legal action against defamers amid ongoing contract validity suit