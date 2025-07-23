KPop Demon Hunters’ Ji Young Yoo to join Eric Nam for K-pop themed film with HYBE America, know plot details

HYBE America is officially stepping into Hollywood with its first major K-pop-centric film project. In collaboration with Paramount Pictures, the company has kicked off production on an upcoming feature film. It will spotlight the vibrant and competitive world of K-pop. While the title is still under wraps, the cast has already drawn attention with Ji Young Yoo and Eric Nam set to lead.

The film marks a historic move for both industries, becoming the first major American studio film to be shot entirely in South Korea. Production is slated to begin in mid-September 2025, with a theatrical release scheduled for February 2027.

At the helm of the project is Benson Lee, known for his 2016 coming-of-age comedy Seoul Searching. His return to Korean-American storytelling is expected to bring a heartfelt and authentic perspective to the film’s story.

K-pop film follows Korean-American girl chasing idol dreams

The story centers on a young Korean-American woman who defies her family’s expectations to chase a dream in the K-pop industry. She enters a televised competition with the aim of becoming a member of the next global girl group sensation. It promises to explore themes of identity, generational conflict, and ambition

The film is set against the backdrop of South Korea’s glittering and high-pressure entertainment world. The latest version of the script has been written by Eileen Shim. It builds on earlier drafts contributed by prominent writers, including Adele Lim, the screenwriter behind Crazy Rich Asians and Joy Ride.

Ji Young Yoo leads K-pop film with Eric Nam

Ji Young Yoo takes on the lead role in the upcoming film. She recently voiced Zoey in the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters and starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Expats alongside Nicole Kidman. Known for her versatile acting, Yoo is expected to bring complexity to a character torn between duty and passion.

Joining her is Eric Nam, a global K-pop star expanding his resume in acting. He made his debut on the big screen with 2024’s Transplant. Nam is also set to voice Aang in the upcoming animated film The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. His casting brings added credibility and authenticity to the project, especially given his first-hand experience in the music industry.

More updates, including the film’s official title, supporting cast, and soundtrack details, are expected as production gears up later this year.

