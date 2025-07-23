Shahid Kapoor-led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic shelved, director Amit Rai slams 'cruel system'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' directorial, Deva, earlier this year. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic, which was the actor’s highly anticipated project, has been shelved. Director Amit Rai has confirmed that it is off the table while slamming the cruel system in the fraternity.

Amit Rai reacts after his Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic gets shelved

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, director Amit Rai spoke about how he feels helpless after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic has been shelved.

While the OMG 2 director didn't specifically mention the reason, he blamed the "cruel system". He expressed that as a director, he faced challenges while working under the systems of "casting, production, stars, and management".

Amit Rai worked on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic for 5 years

Director Amit Rai revealed that he had been working on the script of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic for five years. Talking about his now-shelved ambitious project, Rai added, "Within minutes, somebody writes a five-pager, pointing out what is wrong and what is right in the film."

Shahid Kapoor was in talks with director Amit Rai for the biopic

In 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid Kapoor was roped in to headline the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic. According to a source close to the development, director Amit Rai and producer Ashwin Varde had zeroed in on Shahid as he was the "best fit" for the lead role.

"Shahid was equally enthusiastic about the idea and eagerly came on board," the source added.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial venture, Arjun Ustara, co-starring Triptii Dimri. Shahid and Vishal are reuniting after a long time. Arjun Ustra marks their fourth collaboration. They have previously collaborated on films such as Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017).

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishk in 2003 alongside Amrita Rao. Shahid is best known for movies like Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and many more.

