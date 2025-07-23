Baakiyalakshmi: Here’s everything about Tamil daily soap opera which aired for 5 years and over 1444 episodes

Baakiyalakshmi, starring K.S. Suchitra Shetty and Sathish Kumar in lead roles, has dominated all television screens for over five years now. The Tamil daily soap is an official remake of the Bengali language serial Sreemoyee, which has also been adapted in Hindi as Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly.

Baakiyalakshmi: Longest-running Tamil daily soap opera

Baakiyalakshmi began airing on July 27, 2020, on the channel Star Vijay. The Tamil drama is written by Leena Gangopadhyay and directed by Siva Sekar and I. David.

To date, the show has aired approximately 1,444 episodes, spanning a total of five years. Baakiyalakshmi has also maintained a strong foothold in terms of TRP ratings, thanks to its well-formed characters and realistic storyline.

Cast of Baakiyalakshmi

The main cast of Baakiyalakshmi features K.S. Suchitra Shetty as the titular character, along with Sathish Kumar, Nanditha Jennifer, S.T.P. Rosary, Rajyalakshmi, Velu Lakshmanan, VJ Vishal, Diyva Ganesh, Rithika Tamil Selvi, Neha Rajesh Menon, and many others.

Some of the notable cameos made by actors across these five years include Siddharth Suryanarayan, Rekha (Sumathi Josephine), Priya Raman, and Anitha Sampath.

Baakiyalakshmi’s storyline

Coming to the storyline of the show, it revolves around the tale of Baakiyalakshmi, a homemaker from a well-to-do family in Chennai. She is married to a man named Gopinath, and they are the parents of three children.

The setup of the family drama takes place within a joint family setting, where Baakiyalakshmi resides with her in-laws. The episodes narrate the daily life experiences of the protagonist and the circumstances she faces regarding the other characters.

Baakiya is portrayed as a pivot of sacrifice for her family, as she quietly transforms into self-empowerment and surpasses all personal struggles.

After successfully running for five long years, the show is set to bid adieu and go off air on July 26, 2025.

