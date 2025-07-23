BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa reportedly ineligible for Grammy in Best New Artist category? Fans react

The BLACKPINK members are currently performing in Toronto as part of their DEADLINE World Tour. Their popularity has increased manifold with their full-group reunion after more than two years. Amid the buzz around their new single Jump and concerts, an update about their Grammy nomination eligibility surfaced.

According to the rules, the girl group members might not qualify as nominees in the Best New Artist category, as reported by Hits Daily Double on July 22.

Why was BLACKPINK reported to be disqualified from Best New Artist Grammy nomination?

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are reportedly ineligible for securing nominations as solo artists in the Best New Artist category for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Hits Daily Double report cites a directive of the music award show as the probable reason for the same. It states that the rules stipulate that once an artist has achieved prominence with a group, that artist becomes ineligible for a nomination in this category.

The report also suggested that potential loopholes in the rule could be exploited by the Grammy nomination decision-makers to include the DDU-DU DDU-DU singers in the mix.

Eligibility criteria for Best New Artist Grammy nomination

According to Grammy's website, a "new artist" is defined as a performer or group that releases a recording during the eligibility year that first establishes their public identity. An artist is ineligible for this category if they have previously received a Grammy nomination in a performance category, unless it was for a single or a featured spot on another artist's recording, and they had not released a full album at that time.

Additionally, the artist must have released 5-30 singles or three albums to qualify in this category.

Check fan reactions to BLACKPINK's potential snub from Best New Artist Grammy nomination

Fans were outraged after knowing that Grammy rules might disqualify the BLACKPINK members from the Best New Artist category. Some called the directive "stupid and disrespectful," while others cited the example of Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter to argue that their favorites also deserve a spot in the category.

Some fans were pessimistic about BLACKPINK's chances of inclusion in the category, drawing parallels to past snubs of artists like BTS and The Weeknd.

