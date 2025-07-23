TXT records 1.4 million The Star Chapter: TOGETHER album sales on debut day, tops iTunes charts in 19 regions

TXT made their much-awaited comeback with the drop of The Star Chapter: TOGETHER album on Monday, July 21, at 5:58 pm KST (2:28 pm IST). The album release coincided with the unveiling of the music video for the poignant track, Beautiful Strangers.

The fans' enthusiasm for the new release was evident, with a surge in online streaming and physical copy purchases that propelled the boy band to a record-breaking debut day sales figure.

TXT surpasses 1.4 million album sales of The Star Chapter: TOGETHER

BIGHIT MUSIC's popular fourth-gen boy group TXT dropped their 4th Korean language album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, to rave reviews and record-breaking success. The album's release was met with remarkable success, with 1,428,097 copies sold on its debut day, according to the latest Hanteo Chart data.

It is the boy band's third biggest opening day sales number, following their 2023 releases– The Name Chapter: Freefall (1,927,363 copies sold) and The Name Chapter: Temptation. (1,868,919 copies sold). Additionally, as of July 22, TXT has now surpassed 15 million album sales on Hanteo, becoming the 5th K-pop act to achieve this milestone, following SEVENTEEN, BTS, Stray Kids, and NCT Dream.

TXT's The Star Chapter: TOGETHER topped iTunes charts worldwide

The Star Chapter: TOGETHER album swiftly conquered iTunes charts worldwide, reaching No. 1 in numerous countries. As of July 22, 8:00 am KST, it topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 19 regions, including Chile, Finland, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey. It also debuted at No. 2 on both the worldwide and European albums iTunes charts.

The album's track Beautiful Strangers also clinched the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in at least nine different regions, including Chile and Cambodia. Besides global charts, the album also performed well in South Korea.

The Star Chapter: TOGETHER's Melon, Genie, Bugs debut record

The album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, made a powerful impact on domestic music charts, with all eight of its songs simultaneously breaking into Melon's Top 100 and Bugs' real-time charts shortly after its release. The tracks then went on to chart on Genie as well. Notably, Beautiful Strangers achieved a high ranking, reaching number 2 on Bugs and number 29 on Melon's Top 100.

