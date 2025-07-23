16 Photos: Sai Pallavi shares ‘random’ moments from her life in FIRST post after Ramayana announcement

Sai Pallavi’s recent Instagram post has caught all our attention as the starlet gave a peek into some candid moments from her life. The actress has been quite rare in posting pictures on social media, and her new pictures have gone viral in no time.

Sai Pallavi’s first Instagram post since Ramayana announcement

Taking to Instagram, Sai Pallavi shared a set of 16 photos, each showing her in a different mood altogether. From clicking goofy selfies, soaking in the sun, chasing sunsets, to setting fashion goals with her traditional outfits, the actress has summed it all up.

She captioned the post as “As random as the thoughts in my head.”

Sai Pallavi set to play Sita in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana

The Amaran actress had recently been in the news after the makers of Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana dropped the first teaser glimpse of the massive project. Sai Pallavi will play the role of Sita in the magnum opus, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

Fans have been extremely excited to witness the diva play such a powerful role in the movie, despite her look not having been revealed so far.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi has secured a substantial paycheck of Rs. 6 crores for each part of the Ramayana duology.

Sai Pallavi’s work front

Sai Pallavi’s last on-screen stint was as Rebecca Indhu Varghese, the wife of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan, in the Sivakarthikeyan-led biographical war drama Amaran.

Her portrayal received immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

Besides her work on the most anticipated Ramayana, she also has her Hindi debut film, opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Titled Ek Din, the project is reportedly scheduled for release in November this year.

