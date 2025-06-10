Karan Johar breaks silence on feud with Kartik Aaryan: 'We all had our issues with each other, but it's a tiny industry'

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are teaming up for the upcoming romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, currently in production under Sameer Vidwans. The filmmaker recently opened up on his reunion with Kartik after their fallout and talked about his current equation with the actor.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar revealed that he and Kartik had discussed the matter internally and sorted it out. “We internally discussed and worked it out, and we let bygones be bygones,” said the filmmaker. He talked about Kartik being a very hardworking actor who has a wide audience and is among the big stars today.

Advertisement

Johar further elaborated and mentioned that they all have such issues, but in the end, everyone wants to make good content and work together. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director said, “He and I met, decided to come together. It was all lovely and he's had I've had we all had our issues with each other, but it's a tiny industry, which I call a family, and I believe within a family, kabhi kabhi gile sikwe ho jate hain (sometimes complaints and misunderstandings happen), but at the end of the day, you know good people want to make good films and come together to create good content.”

The filmmaker underlined that he has a larger vision to look at and doesn't believe in indulging in small stuff.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's fallout and reunion

Kartik Aryan and Karan Johar were earlier collaborating on Dostana 2, where Janhvi Kapoor was playing the female lead. However, the shoot halted in between for unknown reasons. Later, the rumors of Kartik and KJo's fallout surfaced online and ignited a new controversy. The rumored feud ignited when Dharma Productions officially confirmed to reconsider casting for Dostana 2. The movie is now back on track and has Kill fame Lakshya and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Karan and Kartik are teaming up on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. The romantic comedy is officially slated to release in cinemas on Valentine's Day weekend 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali reveals facing trouble for 'Red Light' scene in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor film