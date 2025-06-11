Will Abhishek and Rinki get together in Panchayat 4? Season 3 ending explained

All the Panchayat fans, we know that you guys have several unanswered questions after season 3 ended. The wait for season 4 must have felt longer than ever, and the excitement levels after it was announced must have been at their peak. But just so that you can refresh your memory before you gear up for the 4th season, we bring a recap of the previous season’s ending.

Was there a love angle between Sachiv Ji and Rinki? What happens to Pradhan Ji and family, and more?

What happens after Sachiv Ji’s transfer is cancelled?

We are sure that many of you are rooting to see Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s romance angle in season 4. The budding romance between these two is not directly shown in season 3, but the emotions and feelings their character portray for each other hint at the possibility. After Jitendra Kumar’s character’s transfer is cancelled, two very happy people are Rinki and Pradhan Ji.

Rinki was emotionally affected by Sachiv Ji’s transfer order and was visibly affected. But with what we are made to see, it’s a hint that something is brewing between the two.

Bhushan and Banrakas join hands with MLA Chandrakishore Singh

If you have seen the teaser of Panchayat 4, then you know that this season is going to take a political turn. Well, as season 3 ended, we saw Bhushan and Banrakas joining hands with MLA Chandrakishore Singh to take revenge against Pradhan Ji. So will season 4 take a darker turn? We will find that out soon.

Vidhayak’s warning to Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi

Vidhayak’s warning to Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi is a clear hint that the next season will show a full-on political battle. But what has left everyone inquisitive was the gunshot in the middle of the night. It is not revealed who was shot. Was it someone close to Pradhan Ji or Sachiv Ji? Or was it someone else altogether? For this, we will have to wait till season 4 drops.

The announcement of the OTT release of Panchayat Season 4 was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. This new instalment in the story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The audience that has been eagerly waiting to see what’ll happen next can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.

