15 actors in Yash and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Here's who is playing who in 2-part epic expensive Indian film

Ramayana is among the most-awaited movies of Indian cinema. While the movie's official announcement generated considerable excitement among cinegoers, the epic mythology drama had been making headlines prior to the confirmation. So far, Pinkvilla has reported numerous exclusive reports regarding the star cast, budget, and shooting timelines. And now, we bring you the full list of confirmed mega ensemble star cast of Ramayana with brief information about who plays what.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol set to headline the epic saga

Ranbir Kapoor is locked to play Lord Rama in the upcoming cinematic extravaganza, whereas South actress Sai Pallavi will be seen portraying Mata Sita. It will be the first time the duo will share the screen space together. A few months ago, BTS pictures from the shooting location leaked on social media.

What makes this project a magnum opus is the inclusion of pan-India star Yash, who will be featured as demon king Ravana. In addition to them, Sunny Deol is also a part of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. He is all set to essay the role of Lord Hanuman. Reportedly, a standalone film on Lord Hanuman is likely to be made post the release of the two-part epic saga.

Ramayana stars mega-ensemble with Arun Govil, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet playing key roles

Furthermore, Ramayana stars Arun Govil as King Dasrath, Indira Krishnan as Mata Kaushalya, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Sheeba Chaddha, who has been a part of many Bollywood movies like Baby John and Doctor G, will portray the crucial role of Manthra. Another South diva, Kajal Aggarwal, is locked to play the role of Mandodari, the wife of Ravana. Moreover, Rakul Preet Singh will essay the critical role of Shurpanakha while her husband Vidyutjiva will be played by Vivek Oberoi.

Ravi Dubey and Adinath Kothare will be seen as Shri Rama’s brothers - Lakshman and Bharat, respectively. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a guest appearance as Jatayu, while Kunal Kapoor has been confirmed to step into the shoes of Indradeva.

For the unversed, Ramayana will be releasing in two parts, with the first installment arriving on the celluloid on Diwali 2026. Hollywood music composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are working on the music and background score.

Bankrolled by Yash and Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part One is the costliest Indian film to date, with an estimated budget of USD 100 million (Rs 835 crore). The makers are in talks with Hollywood studio Warner Bros for its worldwide distribution.

