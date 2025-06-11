Govind Namdev at 70 reveals truth behind viral post on dating younger actress: 'There were rumors that me and my wife...'

Govind Namdev, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn's recently released film, Raid 2, is one of the talented actors in Hindi cinema. Amid the dating rumors with actress Shivangi Verma, the actor has revealed the truth behind their viral picture. The veteran actor also shared how it started a rumor about his married life as well.

In a new interview with ETimes, Govind Namdev recently addressed the rumors of dating a younger actress. Namdev revealed that the picture in question was a part of their professional publicity strategy for their upcoming movie, Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale.

While the OMG- O My God! actor agreed to do it, he claimed that the 30-year-old actress "tagged the film in a certain way" without informing him. Namdev shared that the actor was upset about how people started speculating about them, which he didn't appreciate. So much so that he stopped talking to her, as he didn't want to get involved in "unnecessary drama."

Govind Namdev also opened up about how the viral post started a rumor about his married life. "There were rumors that my household was affected and me and my wife were considering living separately," the 70-year-old actor said.

Namdev stressed that he didn't react to the rumor at the time, while adding that he doesn't want to "prove" anything to people.

This is not the first time that Govind Namdev has clarified their photo in the discussion. After the picture went viral, in December 2024, the senior actor posted the same image on his Instagram handle. He penned a lengthy note along with it, while mentioning that the picture is not a part of his 'real' life.

The viral photo was first posted by his co-star Shivangi Verma on Instagram last year. Verma captioned it as "Pyaar knows no age, no limits."

Govind Namdev is married to Sudha Namdev. On the work front, Namdev made his acting debut as a corrupt cop in the 1992 film, Shola Aur Shabnam. His notable movies include OMG – Oh My God!, Satya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Wanted, Johnny Gaddaar, Virasat, Pukar, Sarfarosh, and many more.

